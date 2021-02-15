PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

PEP stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,659,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,468. The company has a market cap of $185.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.3% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 176,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

