PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.
PEP stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,659,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,468. The company has a market cap of $185.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.3% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 176,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.
Featured Article: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.