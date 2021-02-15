PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.87. 449,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,886,548. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.10.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

