Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Penumbra worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,692,000 after purchasing an additional 167,089 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in Penumbra by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 239,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 128,095 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Penumbra by 561.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,958 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 432.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,203,000 after acquiring an additional 76,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after acquiring an additional 66,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEN opened at $278.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,030.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.30. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.80 and a fifty-two week high of $314.22.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.86.

In related news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.81, for a total transaction of $2,558,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,403,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $1,079,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,737.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,180 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,904 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

