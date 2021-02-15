PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc lowered its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,201 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc owned about 0.09% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $1,471,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $2,620,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,547,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,710,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,965 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,893. 21.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFSI traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.00. 25,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,752. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

