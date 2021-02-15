PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Increased to $321.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $291.00 to $321.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie upped their target price on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.59.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $298.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $349.44 billion, a PE ratio of 112.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.55 and a 200 day moving average of $211.14. PayPal has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $302.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,261 shares of company stock worth $13,732,274 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

