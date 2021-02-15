Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Increased to $470.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $430.00 to $470.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PAYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Paycom Software from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $411.39.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $412.98 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $471.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 146.45, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $421.46 and its 200-day moving average is $365.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,520 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Paycom Software by 10.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 238,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,646,000 after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $23,766,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

