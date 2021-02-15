Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

VO opened at $223.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.65 and its 200 day moving average is $192.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $223.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

