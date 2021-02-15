Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PWZ opened at $28.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $28.48.

