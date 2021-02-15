Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $55.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.23 and a 200 day moving average of $54.75. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

