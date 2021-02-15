Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Buys 653 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,053,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,271,000 after purchasing an additional 538,791 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,347,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,905,000 after purchasing an additional 653,675 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,491,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,182,000 after purchasing an additional 308,003 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

NYSE MRK opened at $75.00 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $189.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day moving average of $81.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

