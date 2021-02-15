Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Sells $158,469.92 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $158,469.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,419 shares in the company, valued at $21,650,510.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $79.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.94. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 36.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PATK shares. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

