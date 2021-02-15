Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 74,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 245,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 141,643 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

Parsley Energy stock opened at $16.93 on Monday. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $18.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

