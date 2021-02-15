Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Sells C$2,201,000.00 in Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.01, for a total value of C$2,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,402,000.

Wayne Kim Foo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.85, for a total value of C$218,500.00.

TSE:PXT opened at C$21.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.71. Parex Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$9.22 and a 12 month high of C$22.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$19.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

