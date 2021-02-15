Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Sells C$344,000.00 in Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$129,000.

Shares of POU stock opened at C$10.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.93. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.81 and a 12 month high of C$11.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75.

POU has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark upgraded Paramount Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$4.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$7.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.44.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

