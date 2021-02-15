Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 45 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 112.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in AMERCO by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 156,947 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in AMERCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,259,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in AMERCO by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 255,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,800,000 after purchasing an additional 47,453 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMERCO by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,595,000 after purchasing an additional 43,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,311,000 after buying an additional 28,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

In other AMERCO news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 1,090 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $430.05 per share, with a total value of $468,754.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 3,910 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $428.13 per share, with a total value of $1,673,988.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,897,526.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,958. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $500.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $222.34 and a 52 week high of $519.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $469.60 and a 200-day moving average of $399.11.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

