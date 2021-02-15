Parallel Advisors LLC Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 181.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $43.04 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.83%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

