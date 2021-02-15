Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 748.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 6.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 46.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the period. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CCU. HSBC raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CCU stock opened at $17.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

