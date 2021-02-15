Panacea Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PANA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Panacea Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PANA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the January 14th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Panacea Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panacea Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,958,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panacea Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Panacea Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Panacea Acquisition by 1,101.6% in the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 300,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 275,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

PANA opened at $10.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84. Panacea Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $12.52.

Panacea Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

