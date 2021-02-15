Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. On average, analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $395.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $365.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.78. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $397.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.46 and a beta of 1.50.
In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $3,526,680.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,766,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,195 shares of company stock valued at $68,692,035. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
