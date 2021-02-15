Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Renaissance Capital started coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZON opened at $64.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30. Ozon has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $68.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,903,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,452,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,997,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,141,000.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

