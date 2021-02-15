Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Brokerages expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to announce $2.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.18 billion and the lowest is $2.15 billion. Owens & Minor posted sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year sales of $8.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $8.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Owens & Minor.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OMI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.35.

Shares of OMI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.37. 19,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,766. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,094.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth $54,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 23.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.