Ovintiv (OVV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.74 per share for the quarter.

Shares of OVV opened at C$27.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$7.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$2.95 and a twelve month high of C$27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.40.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.10.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.