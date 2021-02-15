Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC raised shares of Ovintiv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.80.
OVV opened at $21.69 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 4.00.
About Ovintiv
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
