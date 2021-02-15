Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC raised shares of Ovintiv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.80.

OVV opened at $21.69 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 4.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 396,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

