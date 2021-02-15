Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) updated its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.39-2.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.47.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Otter Tail from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th.
NASDAQ OTTR traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.17. 6,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,459. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90.
Otter Tail Company Profile
Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.
