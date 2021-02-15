Ormeus Cash Price Tops $0.0102 (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Ormeus Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ormeus Cash has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $974.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.96 or 0.00419821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash (OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . The official message board for Ormeus Cash is medium.com/ormeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Ormeus Cash Token Trading

Ormeus Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

