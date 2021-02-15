Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,335,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 94.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 18,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,142,000.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF stock opened at $66.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.31. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $67.89.

