Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 33 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,339,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1,482.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,523,000 after purchasing an additional 406,628 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in S&P Global by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 613,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,759,000 after purchasing an additional 261,808 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in S&P Global by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 468,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,156,000 after purchasing an additional 216,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 188,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,876,000 after acquiring an additional 167,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $339.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.54.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

