Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 1,076 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,179 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,353 shares of the airline’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,923 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,416 shares of the airline’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 689.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.29.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $17.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

