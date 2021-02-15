Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $508,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.71.

IBM opened at $120.80 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $154.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.54.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.