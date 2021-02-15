Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $429,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $1,108,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $135.60 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -753.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.56.

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

