Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after buying an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,658,000 after buying an additional 44,031 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $14.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

