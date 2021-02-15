Orchid (OXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $202.00 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Orchid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $202.00 million and $72.97 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00065849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.71 or 0.00933483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00049111 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,322.53 or 0.04975874 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00023830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00016986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

