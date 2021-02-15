OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the January 14th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of OpGen at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $3.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $68.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. OpGen has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.76.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OPGN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OpGen in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of OpGen from $5.00 to $5.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

