ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

OGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE OGS traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.69. 7,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,734. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.12. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 52.2% during the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 10.8% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 642,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,348,000 after buying an additional 62,562 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 29.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 136.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

