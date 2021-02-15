OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Short Interest Update

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 446,400 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the January 14th total of 832,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,413 shares of OncoSec Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $26,314.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,363.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China bought 4,067,037 shares of OncoSec Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $22,165,351.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,412 shares of company stock worth $477,549. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OncoSec Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in OncoSec Medical by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in OncoSec Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OncoSec Medical by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.98. 12,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,728. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts predict that OncoSec Medical will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

