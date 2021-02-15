Oddo Bhf Downgrades Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) to Underperform

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ZURVY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.60. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

