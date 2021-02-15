Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Short Interest Update

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 250,700 shares, an increase of 121.9% from the January 14th total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000.

NYSE:OACB opened at $10.65 on Monday. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

