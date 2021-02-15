NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Position Decreased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of NVR worth $33,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 13.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 39.7% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in NVR by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,180.01, for a total value of $3,553,008.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,932,736.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,563 shares of company stock worth $11,206,876 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group started coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,944.50.

NVR traded down $8.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $4,700.02. The company had a trading volume of 751 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,655. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,043.01 and a one year high of $4,806.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4,278.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,147.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $64.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

