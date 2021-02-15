NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $598.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $370.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $611.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

