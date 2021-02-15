Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the January 14th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 61.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 117,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 44,452 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 9.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 422,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 35,099 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 19.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BXMX stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.87. 210,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,578. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

