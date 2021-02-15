Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Short Interest Down 42.5% in January

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the January 14th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSL. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,631,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,542,000 after purchasing an additional 634,659 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 31,685 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000.

Shares of NSL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,414. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

