Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Up 75.8% in January

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 75.8% from the January 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVZMY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Danske raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NVZMY stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.18. 42,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,366. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.47. Novozymes A/S has a 12-month low of $37.99 and a 12-month high of $66.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $552.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.66 million. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

