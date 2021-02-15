Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $3,793,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,324,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 10.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 42.6% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 142,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 23.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 121,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 23,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVMI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

NVMI opened at $83.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.06. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $84.74.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

