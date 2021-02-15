nOS (NOS) Price Reaches $0.0515

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One nOS token can now be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. nOS has a total market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00052973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.25 or 0.00267319 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00077545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00082017 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00087629 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00191990 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,905.40 or 0.85167037 BTC.

nOS Token Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official website is nos.io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

