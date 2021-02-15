Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 8,171 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,171 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 177.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,200,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,453,000 after buying an additional 767,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 272,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 38,530 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 254,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJN stock opened at $25.49 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.98 and a 52-week high of $26.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average is $25.00.

