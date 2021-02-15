Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 76,458 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 87.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,344 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 76,458 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $51.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.98. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

