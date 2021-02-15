Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLF. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

NYSE SLF opened at $48.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.53. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

