Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $309,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.7% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZN opened at $51.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.33.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

