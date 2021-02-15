Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $283,000 Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

IYR opened at $89.54 on Monday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.41 and its 200 day moving average is $83.19.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

