Northwest Bancshares Inc. Acquires New Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in WestRock by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in WestRock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WRK opened at $44.24 on Monday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.70.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

